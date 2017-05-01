BRIEF-Harmonic Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

May 1 Harmonic Inc:

* Harmonic announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $398.5 million to $418.5 million

* Harmonic inc - bookings for q1 of 2017 were $82.1 million, compared with $116.9 million for q4

* Harmonic inc - harmonic anticipates q2 net revenue to be $94.5 million to $102.5 million

* Says GAAP net revenue for q1 of 2017 was $82.9 million, compared with $113.1 million for q4

* Q1 revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harmonic inc sees Q2 loss per share to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.16

* Harmonic inc - sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.04 ranging to break-even

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harmonic inc sees 2017 non-gaap eps to be $0.02 to $0.16

* Harmonic inc sees 2017 non-gaap eps to be $0.02 to $0.16

* Harmonic inc - for 2017, harmonic anticipates gaap share loss to be $0.48 to $0.33