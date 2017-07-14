FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-Harmonic sees Q2 non-gaap loss per share of $0.19 to $0.21
2017年7月14日 / 上午11点27分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Harmonic sees Q2 non-gaap loss per share of $0.19 to $0.21

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Harmonic Inc:

* Harmonic announces updated guidance for second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.19 to $0.21

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap loss per share $0.40 to $0.41

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $80 million to $82 million

* Harmonic Inc - ‍bookings for Q2 of 2017 are anticipated to be in range of $90.0 million to $91.0 million​

* Harmonic - for Q2 of 2017, company anticipates gaap gross margins in range of 41.0 pct to 42.0 pct

* Harmonic - for q2 of 2017, company anticipates non-gaap gross margins in range of 48.0 pct to 49.0 pct

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $98.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harmonic - total contract value (TCV) of bookings grew 90 pct sequentially from $4.0 million in Q1 2017 to $7.6 million in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

