2017年 3月 23日

BRIEF-Harmony Health Plan and Christie Clinic report network coverage agreement

March 23 Wellcare Health Plans Inc:

* Harmony Health Plan - co, Christie Clinic announced an agreement that gives in-network coverage to Wellcare's medicare advantage members in illinois

* Harmony Health Plan - agreement provides access to services at more than 20 christie clinic locations in Champaign, Vermilion and Douglas counties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
