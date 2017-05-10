版本:
BRIEF-Harmony Merger Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

May 10 Harmony Merger Corp

* Harmony Merger Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000

* Harmony says form 10-q was unable to be completed in time as co was focused on filing preliminary proxy statement with sec for proposed deal with nextdecade Source text: [bit.ly/2pyk9Ov] Further company coverage:
