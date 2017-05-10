BRIEF-Harmony Merger Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Harmony Merger Corp
* Harmony Merger Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Harmony says form 10-q was unable to be completed in time as co was focused on filing preliminary proxy statement with sec for proposed deal with nextdecade Source text: [bit.ly/2pyk9Ov] Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)