BRIEF-Harmony Merger Corp received a notice from customer acquisition terminating amalgamation agreement

March 13 Harmony Merger Corp

* Harmony Merger Corp - on February 23, 2017, Harmony received a notice from customer acquisition terminating amalgamation agreement

* Harmony Merger Corp - on February 24, 2017, Harmony disputed effectiveness of termination

* Harmony Merger - co, customer acquisition reached "amicable resolution" of dispute, agree amalgamation agreement was terminated effective Feb 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
