公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Harmony Merger stockholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination

March 27 Harmony Merger Corp

* Harmony Merger Corp. stockholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination

* Harmony Merger Corp says extension allows Harmony until July 27, 2017 to complete an initial business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
