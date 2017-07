July 10 (Reuters) - Harris Corp:

* US Army awards Harris corporation $461 million ceiling IDIQ contract for LMR network modernization

* Bbeen awarded a five-year, $461 million ceiling, multi-award idiq contract; contract was awarded in Q1 of Harris' fiscal 2018​

* Under contract, co to upgrade land mobile radio system infrastructure on army bases across U.S., replace existing systems with latest tech