BRIEF-Harris Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Harris Corp:
* Harris corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.50 to $5.55 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.20 to $5.25 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $1.49 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.47 billion
* Harris corp - narrowed its guidance for fiscal 2017 and now expects fiscal 2017 gaap income from continuing operations of $5.20 to $5.25 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy17 non-gaap income from continuing operations of $5.50 to $5.55 per diluted share
* Says harris now expects fiscal 2017 revenue on an organic basis to be down about 1 percent from prior year
* Says harris still expects fiscal 2017 free cash flow to be about $800 million.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.55, revenue view $5.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.