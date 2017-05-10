BRIEF-Harsco Corp forms JV for metal recovery and slag sales services in Turkey

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Harsco Corp
* Harsco corporation forms joint venture for metal recovery and slag sales services in turkey
* Co, Tosyali Holding signed an exclusive JV relationship for metal recovery services, slag sales at Toscelik Osmaniye flat steel production plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit