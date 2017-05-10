版本:
BRIEF-Harsco Corp forms JV for metal recovery and slag sales services in Turkey

May 10 Harsco Corp

* Harsco corporation forms joint venture for metal recovery and slag sales services in turkey

* Co, Tosyali Holding signed an exclusive JV relationship for metal recovery services, slag sales at Toscelik Osmaniye flat steel production plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
