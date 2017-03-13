版本:
2017年 3月 14日 星期二 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Harsco says CEO Nicholas Grasberger's 2016 compensation was $4.05 mln

March 13 Harsco Corp

* CEO Nicholas Grasberger's FY 2016 total compensation $4.05 million versus $3.3 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2mkMbfD) Further company coverage:
