BRIEF-Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period expires for Dupont-FMC transactions

June 14 E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co

* Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period expires for dupont-fmc transactions

* Dupont - companies continue to expect transactions to close in Q4 of 2017

* Dupont - Dupont continues to expect fmc transactions to close in Q4 of 2017

* Dupont - waiting periods for approval of transactions with fmc under Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976 expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
