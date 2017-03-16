版本:
BRIEF-Harte Gold says diamond drilling continues to generate positive results

March 16 Harte Gold Corp:

* Harte Gold Corp - diamond drilling on 100% owned sugar zone property located in white river Ontario, continues to generate positive results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
