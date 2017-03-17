BRIEF-Harte Hanks files for non-timely 10-K

March 17 Harte Hanks Inc:

* Harte Hanks Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Harte Hanks-delayed in completing closing of accounting books for fy 2016 due to complications required to account for sale of trillium unit among others

* Harte Hanks-as result of ongoing assessments, it's possible that co will not be in position to file form 10-K within 15-day extension period

* Harte Hanks-was delayed in completing closing of accounting books for FY 2016 also due to delays in performing annual goodwill impairment analysis

* Harte Hanks-delayed in completing closing of accounting books for FY 2016 due to review related to potential material weaknesses in internal controls