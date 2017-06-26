BRIEF-Hartford Financial enters agreement with Prudential Financial to buy group annuity contract and transfer pension plan liabilities​

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
* Hartford Financial-agreement with Prudential Financial to buy group annuity contract and transfer $1.6 billion in U.S. Qualified pension plan liabilities
* Hartford Financial - agreement to transfer responsibility for pension benefits for about 38 percent of Hartford's U.S. Pension plan participants to Prudential
* Hartford Financial - as a result of transaction, expects to recognize reduction to stockholder's equity of about $140 million, or $0.37 per share
* Hartford - as a result of transaction, co expects to recognize, in Q2 2017, a pension settlement charge to net income of about $485 million, after-tax
* Hartford Financial - to maintain plan's pre-transaction-funded status, hartford intends to make a contribution of about $300 million by year-end 2017
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - there will be no change to pension benefits for any plan participants as a result of the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)