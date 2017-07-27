FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
BRIEF-Hartford Financial Services Group Q2 loss per share $0.11
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点53分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Hartford Financial Services Group Q2 loss per share $0.11

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

* Hartford reports second quarter 2017 net loss per diluted share of $0.11 and core earnings per diluted share of $1.04

* Q2 core earnings per share $1.04

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - qtrly consolidated earned premiums $3,490 million versus $3,444 million

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - book value per diluted share as of June 30, 2017 rose 6% compared with Dec. 31, 2016 to $46.84

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - excluding AOCI, book value per diluted share as of June 30, 2017 increased 1% to $45.50

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc qtrly consolidated net investment income declined 3% to $715 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below