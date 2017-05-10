版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Harvest Capital Credit Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.37

May 10 Harvest Capital Credit Corp

* Harvest capital credit corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.37

* Harvest capital credit corp - qtrly total investment income $4.7 million versus $5.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pz5jI8) Further company coverage:
