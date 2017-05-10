BRIEF-Harvest Capital Credit Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.37

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Harvest Capital Credit Corp
* Harvest capital credit corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.37
* Harvest capital credit corp - qtrly total investment income $4.7 million versus $5.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pz5jI8) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit