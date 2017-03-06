BRIEF-Harvest Natural Q4 EPS $9.00

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 Harvest Natural Resources Inc
* Harvest natural resources announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 earnings per share $9.00
* Harvest natural resources inc - intends to declare a distribution payable to shareholders after gabon transaction has closed
* Harvest natural resources - q4 results include non-recurring items of gain on sale of harvest-vinccler dutch holding bv of $118.9 million or $10.64 pre-tax per share
* Harvest natural resources - q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.