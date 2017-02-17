版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 18日 星期六 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses

Feb 17 Harvest Natural Resources Inc

* Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses

* Harvest Natural Resources - Board declared a non-taxable dividend of one preferred share purchase right for each share of co's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐