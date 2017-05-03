版本:
BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources confirms payment of dividend, termination of trading

May 3 Harvest Natural Resources Inc:

* Harvest Natural Resources confirms payment of dividend, termination of trading, and time of dissolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
