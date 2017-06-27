版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Harvest One Cannabis submits ACMPR sales amendment application execution of wholesale off-take agreement

June 27 Harvest One Cannabis Inc

* Harvest One Cannabis Inc. announces renewal of license and submission of ACMPR sales amendment application; execution of wholesale off-take agreement

* Harvest One Cannabis Inc - unit is now permitted to store up to $6.25 million worth of cannabis at any given time in its level 8 vault

* Harvest One Cannabis Inc - received renewal of its license; license is valid until June 26, 2020

* Harvest One Cannabis-its unit United Greeneries Ltd received a renewal of its access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations cultivation license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
