BRIEF-Hasbro Q1 earnings per share $0.54

April 24 Hasbro Inc:

* Hasbro reports revenue and net earnings growth for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 revenue $849.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $836.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hasbro Inc says q1 2017 U.S. and Canada segment net revenues increased 2% to $451.6 million compared to $443.6 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: