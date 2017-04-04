版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 23:26 BJT

BRIEF-Hasbro says CEO Brian Goldner's 2016 total compensation was $10.5 million

April 4 Hasbro Inc:

* CEO Brian Goldner's 2016 total compensation was $10.5 million versus $10.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nTx2TW) Further company coverage:
