版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 23:50 BJT

BRIEF-Havas Group acquires Sorento

May 24 HAVAS SA:

* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY

* SORENTO WILL INTEGRATE HAVAS HEALTH & YOU BUSINESS UNIT AND BE REBRANDED HAVAS LIFE SORENTO

* STRATEGIC ACQUISITION WILL ALLOW HAVAS TO FURTHER DEVELOP ITS REGIONAL PRESENCE AND ADD TO ITS DEPTH AND BREADTH IN INDIA TO DELIVER FOR GLOBAL CLIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐