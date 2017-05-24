BRIEF-Havas Group acquires Sorento

May 24 HAVAS SA:

* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY

* SORENTO WILL INTEGRATE HAVAS HEALTH & YOU BUSINESS UNIT AND BE REBRANDED HAVAS LIFE SORENTO

* STRATEGIC ACQUISITION WILL ALLOW HAVAS TO FURTHER DEVELOP ITS REGIONAL PRESENCE AND ADD TO ITS DEPTH AND BREADTH IN INDIA TO DELIVER FOR GLOBAL CLIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)