BRIEF-Haverty Q2 sales to date of 2017 up about 1.6 pct over same period last year

June 20 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:

* Havertys updates second quarter sales

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%

* Haverty Furniture - written comparable store sales for Q2 to date after adjusting 1.6% for Easter shift are up 0.3%

