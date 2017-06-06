BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings Inc revised its expectations for quarter ending June 30, 2017

June 6 Hawaiian Holdings Inc:
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - revised its expectations for
quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q2 operating revenue per ASM up
7.5% to up 10.5pct
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q2 economic fuel cost per
gallon $1.60 to $1.70
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc sees Q2 GAAP economic fuel cost per
gallon $1.57 to $1.67
* Hawaiian Holdings-raised Q2 expectation for operating
revenue per asm growth due to better than expected load factors
and stronger yields primarily in domestic network
* Hawaiian holdings - decreased Q2 expectation for economic
fuel cost per gallon
Source text:(bit.ly/2ryoJjR)
