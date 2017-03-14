版本:
BRIEF-Hawaiian Telcom Q4 loss per share $0.02

March 14 Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc

* Hawaiian telcom reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue $96.8 million versus $99.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
