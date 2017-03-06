版本:
BRIEF-Hawkes Bay Master Investors (Cayman) L.P. reports 5.28 pct passive stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc

March 6 Calithera Biosciences Inc:

* Hawkes Bay Master Investors (Cayman) L.P. reports 5.28 percent passive stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2lwx5ah] Further company coverage:
