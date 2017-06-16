版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Hawkeye acquires first gold property

June 16 Hawkeye Gold And Diamond Inc:

* Hawkeye acquires its first gold property on strike with the cariboo break in Barkerville Terrane, Bc, Canada

* Hawkeye Gold And Diamond - entered into sale, purchase agreement with vendor of Barkerville 2 aces project to acquire a 100% interest in 5,044 hectare property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐