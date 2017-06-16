BRIEF-Hawkeye acquires first gold property

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Hawkeye Gold And Diamond Inc:
* Hawkeye acquires its first gold property on strike with the cariboo break in Barkerville Terrane, Bc, Canada
* Hawkeye Gold And Diamond - entered into sale, purchase agreement with vendor of Barkerville 2 aces project to acquire a 100% interest in 5,044 hectare property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.