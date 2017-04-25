BRIEF-Hawkins announces hiring of Jeffrey Oldenkamp to role of CFO

April 25 Hawkins Inc:

* Hawkins, Inc announces hiring of Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp to assume role of chief financial officer, vice president and treasurer

* Says Oldenkamp joins Hawkins Inc from MTS Systems Corp

* Hawkins Inc - Oldenkamp to join co as CFO after filing of company's annual report on form 10-k, which is expected in early June of 2017

* Hawkins Inc - Kathleen Pepski had previously announced her planned retirement, will remain in roles of CFO and treasurer until that time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: