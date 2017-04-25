BRIEF-Hawkins announces hiring of Jeffrey Oldenkamp to role of CFO

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Hawkins Inc:
* Hawkins, Inc announces hiring of Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp to assume role of chief financial officer, vice president and treasurer
* Says Oldenkamp joins Hawkins Inc from MTS Systems Corp
* Hawkins Inc - Oldenkamp to join co as CFO after filing of company's annual report on form 10-k, which is expected in early June of 2017
* Hawkins Inc - Kathleen Pepski had previously announced her planned retirement, will remain in roles of CFO and treasurer until that time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.