BRIEF-Hawthorn Bancshares announces increased cash dividend and stock dividend

May 10 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc

* Hawthorn Bancshares announces increased cash dividend and stock dividend

* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc - Approved an increase in quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, or 16.7%, to a total of $0.07 per share

* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc - Board also approved a special stock dividend of 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
