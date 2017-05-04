BRIEF-Haynes International reports Q2 revenue $103.1 million

May 4 Haynes International Inc

* Haynes International, Inc. Reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $103.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.1 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.15 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects revenue and earnings in Q3 to be higher than Q2 of fiscal 2017

* Haynes International Inc - Backlog of $170.8 million at March 31, 2017, an increase of 2.1% from $167.3 million at December 31, 2016

* Q3 revenue view $112.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S