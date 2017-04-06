BRIEF-H.B. Fuller announces $200 mln share repurchase program

April 6 HB Fuller Co
* H.B. Fuller announces $200 million share repurchase
program; increases quarterly dividend
* HB Fuller Co - To increase company's regular quarterly
cash dividend from $0.14 per share of common stock to $0.15 per
share of common stock
* HB Fuller Co - Dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock
is payable on May 4, 2017
* HB Fuller Co - Authorized a share repurchase program of up
to $200 million of company's outstanding common shares for a
period of up to five years
* HB Fuller Co - The share repurchase authorization replaces
company's previous authorization that was approved in September
of 2010
