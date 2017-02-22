版本:
BRIEF-HB Fuller Co says CEO James J. Owens 2016 total compensation was $4.6 mln

Feb 22 Hb Fuller Co

* Hb fuller co says CEO James J. Owens 2016 total compensation was $4.6 million versus $4 million in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2lpI83n Further company coverage:
