BRIEF-H.B. Fuller reports Q1 revenue $503.3 million

* H.B. Fuller reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.57 to $2.77

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $503.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $486.8 million

* Increased 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $300 million

* HB Fuller - Expect 2017 to provide another strong positive step forward in delivering 2020 strategic commitments for growth, profit and cash flow performance

* Still expect to invest approximately $60 million in capital items in 2017

* Constant currency growth, on a comparable 52-week basis, is now expected to be around 8 percent for 2017 versus 2016 fiscal year

* Still expect to invest approximately $60 million in capital items in 2017