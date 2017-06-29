BRIEF-H.B. Fuller reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

1 分钟阅读
June 28 (Reuters) - H.B. Fuller Co
* Reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 revenue $561.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $571.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.57 to $2.67
* Says adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2017 is expected to be between approximately $290 million and $300 million
* Expect to invest approximately $60 million in capital items in 2017
* Says expect 2017 to provide another strong positive step forward in delivering 2020 strategic commitments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: