BRIEF-H.B. Fuller reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

June 28 (Reuters) - H.B. Fuller Co

* Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 revenue $561.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $571.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.57 to $2.67

* Says adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2017 is expected to be between approximately $290 million and $300 million

* Expect to invest approximately $60 million in capital items in 2017

* Says expect 2017 to provide another strong positive step forward in delivering 2020 strategic commitments

