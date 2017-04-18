BRIEF-HB Fuller says co, foreign units enter into credit agreement

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 HB Fuller Co:
* On April 12, 2017, co and certain of its foreign subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* New credit agreement is intended to replace credit agreement dated as of October 31, 2014
* New credit agreement establishes $400 million multi-currency revolving credit facility and a $100.0 million term credit facility
* Term facility was drawn in full on April 12, 2017 and used to pay $100.0 million then outstanding under prior credit agreement
* New credit agreement expires on April 12, 2022, at which time all outstanding loans under credit facilities mature
* Company may use credit facilities to repay certain existing indebtedness among other things Source text (bit.ly/2peBss2) Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc