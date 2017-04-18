版本:
2017年 4月 19日 星期三 03:19 BJT

BRIEF-HB Fuller says co, foreign units enter into credit agreement

April 18 HB Fuller Co:

* On April 12, 2017, co and certain of its foreign subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* New credit agreement is intended to replace credit agreement dated as of October 31, 2014

* New credit agreement establishes $400 million multi-currency revolving credit facility and a $100.0 million term credit facility

* Term facility was drawn in full on April 12, 2017 and used to pay $100.0 million then outstanding under prior credit agreement

* New credit agreement expires on April 12, 2022, at which time all outstanding loans under credit facilities mature

* Company may use credit facilities to repay certain existing indebtedness among other things Source text (bit.ly/2peBss2) Further company coverage:
