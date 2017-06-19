BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Hudson's Bay Co:
* HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - company is reviewing letter from land and buildings, will respond in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.