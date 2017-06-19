版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings

June 19 Hudson's Bay Co:

* HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings

* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings

* Hudson's Bay Co - company is reviewing letter from land and buildings, will respond in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
