BRIEF-HBC says engaged executive search firm to assist in recruiting CFO

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Hudson's Bay Co
* HBC announces departure of chief financial officer
* Hudson's bay co - Paul Beesley, has made decision to resign in early july
* Hudson's Bay Co - Beesley will continue in his role over next two months to ensure a smooth transition
* Company has engaged a executive search firm to assist in recruiting a new cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.