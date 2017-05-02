版本:
BRIEF-HBC says engaged executive search firm to assist in recruiting CFO

May 2 Hudson's Bay Co

* HBC announces departure of chief financial officer

* Hudson's bay co - Paul Beesley, has made decision to resign in early july

* Hudson's Bay Co - Beesley will continue in his role over next two months to ensure a smooth transition

* Company has engaged a executive search firm to assist in recruiting a new cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
