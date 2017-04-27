版本:
BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments commits EUR 20 mln in Amicus SA

April 27 HBM Healthcare Investments AG:

* Commits 20 million euros ($21.81 million) in growth capital to Switzerland based Amicus SA

* Announced closing of a new equity investment of 20 million euros in two tranches into privately held and Switzerland based Amicus SA

* Financing will allow Amicus to accelerate growth of its pharmaceutical business in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Source text - bit.ly/2pnY3BV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
