BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments commits EUR 20 mln in Amicus SA

BRIEF-Glencore says Glencore Agriculture made informal approach to Bunge for possible business combination
* Glencore agriculture has made informal approach to bunge limited regarding possible consensual business combination
April 27 HBM Healthcare Investments AG:
* Commits 20 million euros ($21.81 million) in growth capital to Switzerland based Amicus SA
* Announced closing of a new equity investment of 20 million euros in two tranches into privately held and Switzerland based Amicus SA
* Financing will allow Amicus to accelerate growth of its pharmaceutical business in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Source text - bit.ly/2pnY3BV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
