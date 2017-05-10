版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-HC2 Holdings announces transfer of listing from NYSE Market to the New York Stock Exchange

May 10 HC2 Holdings Inc

* HC2 Holdings announces transfer of listing from NYSE Market to the New York Stock Exchange

* HC2 Holdings Inc says expects its common shares to begin trading on NYSE on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, under its current ticker symbol "HCHC" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐