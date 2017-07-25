FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HCA Healthcare reports Q2 earnings per share $1.75
2017年7月25日

BRIEF-HCA Healthcare reports Q2 earnings per share $1.75

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc

* HCA reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $10.73 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.85 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HCA Healthcare Inc sees FY capital expenditures approximately $2.9 billion

* HCA Healthcare Inc qtrly same facility equivalent admissions increased 1.3 percent while same facility admissions increased 0.8 percent

* HCA Healthcare Inc - ‍2017 guidance for EPS (diluted) now includes an estimated $100 million income tax benefit, or $0.27 per diluted share​

* HCA Healthcare Inc qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.0 percent

* HCA Healthcare Inc sees FY revenues $43.0 billion to $44.0 billion

* HCA Healthcare Inc sees FY EPS $7.00 to $7.30 per diluted share

* HCA Healthcare Inc - sees 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA $8.35 billion to $8.50 billion​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $43.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

