1 天前
BRIEF-HCA Healthcare says company entered into a restatement agreement dated as of September 30, 2011
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 晚上9点29分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-HCA Healthcare says company entered into a restatement agreement dated as of September 30, 2011

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Hca Healthcare Inc

* HCA Healthcare Inc - on june 28, 2017, company entered into a restatement agreement dated as of september 30, 2011

* HCA Healthcare - abl agreement increases commitments to make loans pursuant to senior secured asset based revolving credit facility from $3.25 billion to $3.75 billion

* HCA Healthcare inc says on june 28, co's unit entered into a restatement agreement dated as of november 17, 2006 - sec filing

* HCA Healthcare Inc - abl restatement agreement extends maturity date of revolving credit commitments made pursuant to abl facility to june 28, 2022

* HCA Healthcare - abl agreement amends facility provisions to permit incurrence of additional incremental credit facilities in principal amount of $1.5 billion

* HCA Healthcare-cash flow restatement agreement extends maturity date of revolving credit commitments under unit's $2.0 billion credit facility to june 28, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

