2017年 2月 28日

BRIEF-HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037

Feb 28 HCI Group Inc

* HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037

* HCI Group Inc says notes will be senior unsecured obligations of HCI and will pay interest semiannually at a rate of 4.25%

* HCI Group Inc says HCI also granted initial purchasers of notes an option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million aggregate principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
