版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-HCI Group Q1 earnings per share $1.15

May 4 HCI Group Inc

* HCI group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross premiums earned totaled $91.6 million compared with $98.8 million in same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐