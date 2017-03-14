BRIEF-HCI group to redeem 8% senior notes due 2020

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Hci Group Inc
* Hci group to redeem 8% senior notes due 2020
* Hci group inc says redemption price will be 100% of principal amount of notes
* Hci group inc says total outstanding principal amount of notes is $40.25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard