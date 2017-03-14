版本:
2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-HCI group to redeem 8% senior notes due 2020

March 14 Hci Group Inc

* Hci group to redeem 8% senior notes due 2020

* Hci group inc says redemption price will be 100% of principal amount of notes

* Hci group inc says total outstanding principal amount of notes is $40.25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
