BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2016 full-year and fourth-quarter results

March 14 HD Supply Holdings Inc

* HD Supply Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2016 full-year and fourth-quarter results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* HD Supply Holdings Inc says for fiscal year 2017, company estimates end market growth of approximately 2-3 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 to $0.68

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion

* HD Supply - estimates 300 basis points of sales growth in excess of estimated market growth and operating leverage in range of 1.5 to 2.0 times for 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: