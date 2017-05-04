版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Headwaters gets early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period

May 4 Headwaters Inc

* Headwaters-Received notice from FTC that it granted early termination of applicable waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act for announced acquisition of co by boral Further company coverage:
