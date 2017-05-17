版本:
BRIEF-Health Canada approves Bristol-Myers' opdivo(nivolumab)

May 17 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Health Canada approves opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck

* Bristol- Myers Squibb Co says data to support approval was based on Checkmate-141, a phase three clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
