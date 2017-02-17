BRIEF-Health Canada approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's REXULTI as a treatment for schizophrenia in adults

Feb 17 H Lundbeck A/S

* Health Canada approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's REXULTI(tm) (brexpiprazole) as a treatment for schizophrenia in adults

* Lundbeck Canada - REXULTI will be co-marketed by two companies and is expected to become commercially available in Canada this spring Source text: [bit.ly/2kxY0C9] Further company coverage: