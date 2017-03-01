BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations Q4 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 2 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports record fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial and operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $195.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 15 to 20 percent
* Q4 revenue rose 53 percent to $51.4 million
* Health Insurance Innovations -received notification in july 2016 from indiana department of insurance
* Health Insurance Innovations -as company was a distributor of hcc products, notification indicated that multistate examination will include review of activities of co
* Health Insurance Innovations inc says proactively communicating and cooperating with all applicable regulatory agencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.